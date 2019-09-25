Further, Moore opened up to host Zanna Roberts Rossi about transgender representation in fashion: “There aren't a lot of trans people of colour [in that space] and the reason there are so little [is] there is this perception that we are not important.” But Moore and their gorgeous gown prove other wise. And though it looks good, they tell Rassi “don't unzip it, my shit is tight. It's more tricky to exist than it is to walk in this dress.”