Billy Porter isn't the only Pose star on the 2019 Emmys purple carpet making an entrance. Indya Moore made their presence known too, gracing the carpet in Louis Vuitton. Lead actor Billy Porter is celebrating an Outstanding Actor in a Drama nod at the Emmys. Pose itself, which just wrapped season 2 on FX, picked up a Best Drama nomination. The series also has nominations for costuming, hair styling, and makeup. Unfortunately, leading lady Mj Rodriguez was shut out of the Best Actress race, as was Moore in the supporting category. But they aren't letting that stop them from appreciating the moment.
“When I was growing up I wanted to be a doctor but in order to be a healer you have to heal yourself,” Moore told E! Live From The Red Carpet. “It's important that I've been able to have a healing impact on others and affirm others. Yes, we all feel alone but it doesn't mean it's less relevant.”
Further, Moore opened up to host Zanna Roberts Rossi about transgender representation in fashion: “There aren't a lot of trans people of colour [in that space] and the reason there are so little [is] there is this perception that we are not important.” But Moore and their gorgeous gown prove other wise. And though it looks good, they tell Rassi “don't unzip it, my shit is tight. It's more tricky to exist than it is to walk in this dress.”
Advertisement