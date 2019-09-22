Billy Porter Revisits Studio 54 In Michael Kors At The Emmys

One thing is for sure: Billy Porter knows how to make an entrance. Earlier this year, at the Met Gala, the Pose star embodied camp in its truest form wearing a gold Egyptian-inspired ensemble created by The Blonds and was carried onto the carpet by six shirtless men. On Sunday, at the 2019 Emmys, Porter left the shirtless men at home but made a statement none-the-less courtesy of Michael Kors Couture, Steven Jones millinery, and a Rick Owens boot.
Porter posed with a cocktail in hand pre-purple carpet wearing a custom Micheal Kors Couture suit made up of 51,510 mini crystals for the jacket and 79,200 for the pants. “We went to the Michael Kors show last year, and he was doing a Studio 54 theme and we loved that,” his stylist and creative director Sam Ratelle tells The Hollywood Reporter. “So we went to him and asked him if he would collaborate with us for the Emmys, because I want to do a little ‘70s disco throwback moment! It's a custom couture piece by Michael Kors, inspired by his 2020 resort collection. It is very edgy, very on the pulse. We're excited. It is a classic silhouette yet heightened.”
“We’re living our fashion dreams, that’s for sure!” Ratelle tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like people are expecting something obnoxious and grand, but I think [his look tonight is] going to be striking in a different way that just exudes class. I want to insure that, given that he’s just turning 50, this is a monumental moment for Billy and his career. Given that he were to win an Emmy award, I want to make sure that these photos are iconic for the rest of his life and history because we’re going to see them for a while."
And as a reminder, Porter and the rest of the Pose cast have a lot to celebrate. Following a strong showing at the Golden Globes in January, lead actor Billy Porter is celebrating an Outstanding Actor in a Drama nod at the Emmys. Pose itself, currently airing its season 2 every Tuesday on FX, picked up a Best Drama nomination. The series also has nominations for costuming, hair styling, and makeup. Unfortunately, leading lady Mj Rodriguez was shut out of the Best Actress race, as was Indya Moore in the supporting category.
“All of my dreams are coming true,” Porter told E! Live From The Red Carpet's Giuliana Rancic. “I never thought I'd see the day I'd be received this way.”
