Billy Porter Revisits Studio 54 In Michael Kors At The Emmys

One thing is for sure: Billy Porter knows how to make an entrance. Earlier this year, at the Met Gala, the Pose star embodied camp in its truest form wearing a gold Egyptian-inspired ensemble created by The Blonds and was carried onto the carpet by six shirtless men. On Sunday, at the 2019 Emmys, Porter left the shirtless men at home but made a statement none-the-less courtesy of Michael Kors Couture, Steven Jones millinery, and a Rick Owens boot.