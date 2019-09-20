The Incredible Women Who Missed Work And School To #ClimateStrike For Our Future

Today, millions gathered across the globe to take part in a worldwide climate strike aiming to raise awareness about the devastating effects of climate change. The event, inspired by teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, saw thousands of school children, students and adults march across London to demand action from world leaders.
Armed with banners and megaphones, the crowds were filled with young faces, many of whom had taken the day off from school or work in order to take part in the protests. Lining the streets of Westminster, politicians and activists gave passionate speeches before ringing bells at 1pm to mark the national ‘Climate Alarm’ moment.
The protest comes just three days before the UN meets for an emergency climate meeting in New York on Monday 23rd September. The Climate Action Summit will see world leaders meet to start a global campaign against climate change, following on from the 2015 Paris climate agreement which solidified the UN’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Click through to hear from some of the awesome women striking today in London in the name of climate change...