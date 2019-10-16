Molly: So there’s absolutely no doubt that XR has the same problems that we have in our general systems around race, class, and general structural oppression and equality and injustice. That’s because we’re all a product of this society and that’s partly why we are here advocating for change. We want systems changing and that includes all of those elements as well. My answer to people who say we are just a middle class, white movement is: What is it that white people, or white middle class people could be doing that is more important than this? If we’re going to have that privilege, then we should use it in this way. Nish Kumar did a really good piece on The Mash Report recently where he said: "You are criticising all these white people – I’d much rather that they were out on the streets protesting to save my future, my planet and for my children and everything else than colonising my ancestors." That really sums it up – we are here using our privilege, we are here using our class, using our race because we can.