It’s Time To Get Your Summer Cowgirl On

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Ahead of the summer festivals and a rumoured Beyoncé tour, the Western fashion trend is showing no signs of slowing down. As the weather warms up however, typical cowboy core fits (i.e. denim on denim) aren’t the most summer appropriate. While sweat stains might add an air of authenticity to the horse-riding aesthetic, there are loads of ways to ride into Western fashion more comfortably this summer.
Mrs. Knowles-Carter (our country style queen) has rolled out her summer style with denim cutoffs, sheer tops and graphic tees — regularly accompanied by a cowboy hat and boots. At this year’s Coachella, attendees showed up to the desert pairing cowboy hats and fringe jackets with weather-appropriate mini skirts and plain tees. Meanwhile on the spring/summer runways, brands like Ganni and Roberto Cavalli embraced cowboy core with Western-style boots, tiered skirts, and fringed bags and dresses.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So there’s no need to pack your cowboy boots away with the rest of last season’s gear. Ahead, find 18 ways to help you master the cowgirl aesthetic this summer.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Tailored Vest
A V-shaped neckline gives a Western feel to any waistcoat. Pair with denim shorts or a breezy midi skirt.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Layered Skirt
Western style favours flouncy fabrics, and a layered skirt (no matter the length) is as fun as it is flattering. Go for a printed style for a bold staple.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Denim Cutoffs
Denim shorts are a summer essential.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Crochet Dress
Just throw on and go! Extra points to crochet dresses for getting in on the sheer trend.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Lightweight Cowboy Hat
Switch up your Western headwear for summer with a cotton or straw cowboy hat. Noughties vibes all the way.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Western Jumpsuit
Your summer take on the Canadian tuxedo.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Tiered Trousers
There are tons of ways to wear tiered, wide-leg trousers. Wear them with a simple vest or tee, and cowboy boots to match.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Cowboy Boots
Better late than never if you don’t already own a pair. Light-coloured boots are a summery and more casual alternative to black or metallic styles.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Bolo Tie
Don’t knock it til you try it. Bolo ties are the statement necklaces you didn’t know you needed.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Denim Mini Dress
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Who says you can’t be a summer cowgirl at the office, too? Consider a denim mini dress with more coverage so you can wear it for a variety of occasions.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Lace Details
Flirty lace goes hand in hand with Western style.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Star Motifs
When in doubt, opt for the classic cowboy-inspired print.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Chain Belt
A chain belt will bring rodeo flair to any outfit. Wear over jeans, a dress or a skirt.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Denim Shirt
Denim will always get you one step closer to your cowboy dreams. Pair with jean shorts, wide-leg trousers, or a skirt.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Printed Scarf
Throw one on as a top, a headscarf, or around your neck for serious rodeo vibes.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Fringe Jacket
When an extra layer is needed, a light jacket with fringe-detailing is the perfect cowgirl statement.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Faux Leather Shorts
While leather isn’t the first material you think of for summer, faux leather hot pants (or a mini skirt) will give your denim shorts a run for their money.
Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Graphic Tee
Graphic tees are very much back in.