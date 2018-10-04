16 Long-Sleeve Dresses That Are Far From Boring

Whenever we have the opportunity to kill a few trends with one stone, we take it. And, it turns out most fall dresses are like little fashion burritos, with all of the styles we're loving right now bundled into one easy-to-wear item. Ditsy florals? Ruffles, animal prints, and asymmetric hemlines? Check, check, check.
So when you're ready to shop for this season, take note of how many trends you can tackle with just one piece: the long-sleeve dress. After all, if you're going to wear dresses all season long, you want them function as an entire outfit all on their own. Because really, why should any dress only check one box? From here on out, all of our purchases have to be filling at least three.
It may seem like a tall order, but the 16 dresses ahead will have us covered all autumn long — just throw a cowboy boot here or a chunky sneaker there and we can basically get dressed in the dark from October through December.
