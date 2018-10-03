This Fall, We're Making A Case For Floral Dresses

From plaid to paisley, pick a print and it's most likely trending. Which, given the fact that fall's nearly here, isn't too surprising. But if there's one popular print that's throwing us for a loop, it's florals. Everything we've ever been taught about fashion puts flowers alongside gingham and polka dots — a.k.a. things you're supposed to abandon until spring rolls back around. But if you haven't already done your summer clean out, take a breath. Florals are making their fall debut and trust us, you won't want to miss it.
Say goodbye to sweaters and jeans this fall, because honestly, we're just not ready to swap out the dress collection we spent all summer nurturing. Since crisper weather makes wearing a dress extra tricky, we're giving you the low-down on every floral piece we're dedicated to pulling off this season. Have prairie dresses caught your eye? What about something mod? Since fall doesn't officially start for a few more days, there's no better time to get a head-start on your new and improved autumn wardrobe.
Click on for 28 floral dresses that have you written all over them.
