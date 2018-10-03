This Fall, We're Making A Case For Floral Dresses

Say goodbye to sweaters and jeans this fall, because honestly, we're just not ready to swap out the dress collection we spent all summer nurturing. Since crisper weather makes wearing a dress extra tricky, we're giving you the low-down on every floral piece we're dedicated to pulling off this season. Have prairie dresses caught your eye? What about something mod? Since fall doesn't officially start for a few more days, there's no better time to get a head-start on your new and improved autumn wardrobe.