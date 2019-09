This Fall, We're Making A Case For Floral Dresses

From plaid to paisley, pick a print and it's most likely trending . Which, given the fact that fall 's nearly here, isn't too surprising. But if there's one popular print that's throwing us for a loop, it's florals . Everything we've ever been taught about fashion puts flowers alongside gingham and polka dots — a.k.a. things you're supposed to abandon until spring rolls back around. But if you haven't already done your summer clean out, take a breath. Florals are making their fall debut and trust us, you won't want to miss it.