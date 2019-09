Never Worry About What To Wear To Work Again With These 16 Dresses

Trousers, blazers, blouses, skirts — they're easy. Like 1 + 2 = 3 easy. Dresses, however, are so simple that they can be, well, boring. But it's that simplicity that has made long-sleeve dresses our go-to: They're weather- and work-appropriate and require zero styling. Simply pick a print, throw on a pair of boots (or trainers if your office is more casual), and call it a day. Plus, from jumper dresses to wrap dresses, there's an endless supply of long-sleeve styles just waiting to eliminate all of your dressing for work woes.