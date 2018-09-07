Everything You Need To Master 'Business Casual'

For a phrase that gets thrown around constantly, "business casual" is one of the hardest-to-define sartorial choices out there. Our definitions of "formal" and "casual" shift so often that it can be difficult to know exactly what to wear when a presentation or meeting demands this kind of get-up.
In 2018, the lines are more blurred than ever – chunky trainers are office-appropriate and your shirts are more deconstructed than your denim – so we've pulled together some failsafe pieces that will ensure you look fly for that interview, while still showing some character.
Click through to see the pieces to wear, whichever work environment you find yourself in, whether it's a creative agency or a law firm.