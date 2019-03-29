Here's Every Pastel Dress You Need To Do Spring Right

Bubblegum pink, sky blue, periwinkle, lavender, mint — you name it, we love it. Pastels and spring go together like plaid and autumn, gingham and summer, cashmere and winter. So naturally, at the first sight of warm weather, we immediately dump our dulled-down tones in exchange for the candy-colored hues we’ve been dreaming of since the first 40 degree day last fall. And if there’s one spring essential we’re most excited to put our pastel twist on this season, it has to be dresses.
Of late, brands like Sandy Liang, CF Goldman and Ganni have flipped the pastel dress game on its head, avoiding country club-esque sundresses and instead utilizing mixed patterns, materials and cuts to create modern takes on this overdone color way. So while the sheer, cut-out and sequined pastel dresses ahead might not work to appease your grandparents at Easter brunch, without a doubt, they’ll have everyone else in the room wishing they had one too.
Get a head start on your spring wardrobe by checking out the 20 new-and-improved pastel dresses ahead.
