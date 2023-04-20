The Comfiest Travel Pants I’ve Ever Worn Are Now 20% Off

These leggings have a similar vibe to the Bootcut Leggings, just in a fitted cut. The material did feel a bit coarser against the skin in comparison, which I suspect helped wick away any sweat and moisture from workouts. They were very breathable for the amount of exercise I was doing outdoors. I did pilates and yoga in these leggings and it was super easy to stretch around in them. The waistband had a built-in elastic band with an infinity drawcord, which adjusts according to your movements. The best feature? A side pocket to stow your phone or room key.