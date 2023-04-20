The Comfiest Travel Pants I’ve Ever Worn Are Now 20% Off

When it comes to packing for a trip, choosing the right travel outfit is half the battle — and the bar is set pretty high. You need clothing that not only has the practicality to see you through various stretches of transit, but also to look cute enough so you can make a chic landing at your destination. That's precisely why we're big proponents of the travel pant. These essentials have the versatility for both long-haul flights or dinner on the town, and rival your favorite pair of loungewear bottoms or soft leggings when it comes to comfort.
One of the best places to shop the mighty travel pant is Pact Clothing. The brand offers everyday basics made with organic cotton, all at approachable price points. Making sustainable products that don't come at a cost to the environment is the core mission for Pact, which is carbon-neutral and only works with fair-trade certified factories. And, in celebration of Earth Day, the brand is running a limited-time sitewide sale starting at 20% off.
As Refinery29's resident travel product expert, I've put four of Pact's bestsellers to the ultimate test — a long weekend trip abroad — to see how they performed in terms of practicality and stylishness. If you're looking to amp up your pants or legging collection, keep reading to discover the perfect discounted style for your travel needs.
Shop Pact's on-sale bestsellers:
Perfect for: Long flights and lazy lounging; practically anything else
These flared leggings very quickly became a travel MVP for me. I kept turning to them multiple times throughout my trip just because of how cozy and effortlessly fashionable they were. For starters, the material is unbelievably soft: the buttery cotton knit has just a touch of stretch to it, so it gently hugs your body without that overly clingy sensation that some spandex leggings can give you. The fabric keeps your body warm without feeling suffocating, and I was impressed by how fast it dried when I accidentally spilled water on it during my flight. The only thing I wished they came with was a back pocket so I could keep my credit cards or phone handy.
I'm usually not a big fan of the flare yoga pants look, but this pair somehow has made it work. The bootcut silhouette accentuated my curves in just the right ways, and I thought my butt looked great, which is not something I usually notice about myself when I wear leggings. I went for a 26-inch inseam since I'm on the petite side, but there is also a 32-inch inseam option for taller folks. I'm actually eagerly anticipating wearing these again (seriously, they are that good). Imagine your favorite throw blanket has been made into a pair of stretchy pants that look good with literally anything — from sweatshirts to linen button-ups to sports bras — and you've got yourself these leggings.
Perfect for: Hiking, breaking a sweat
These leggings have a similar vibe to the Bootcut Leggings, just in a fitted cut. The material did feel a bit coarser against the skin in comparison, which I suspect helped wick away any sweat and moisture from workouts. They were very breathable for the amount of exercise I was doing outdoors. I did pilates and yoga in these leggings and it was super easy to stretch around in them. The waistband had a built-in elastic band with an infinity drawcord, which adjusts according to your movements. The best feature? A side pocket to stow your phone or room key.
Perfect for: Running, road trips, flights to warmer destinations
I'm a big fan of wearing joggers to travel, since the roomy silhouette allows for big movements like hoisting your suitcase to your overhead compartment. The elastic cuffs also make these pants wearable for people of different heights. The elastic in of these Studio Joggers are very comfortable and won't leave a mark on your body after hours of wear, unlike some other drawstring joggers on the market.
I appreciated the larger-than-average front pockets which were big enough for me to stuff a small bottle of water inside. The breathable cotton material and looser fit made it very easy to move around, but I did find it a bit cold for my flight when the cabin temperature suddenly dipped. The airiness makes this a great piece if you're traveling somewhere warmer, though. I paired this with the Studio Snug-Fit Zip Hoodie, which came with thumb holes on the sleeves — a feature that runners will appreciate.
Perfect for: Beach vacations, eating out, shopping
These pants are everything I love about resort fashion and the coastal grandmother aesthetic rolled into one. The side slit, flowy shape, and stripe print scream "quiet luxury" and "Hamptons chic" — basically the vibe I want to curate with all my summer vacation looks. The material looks like linen, but is actually an incredibly soft, woven gauze fabric that looks effortlessly good even when wrinkled. I felt like the main character wearing this to read by the beach and have dinner solo.
