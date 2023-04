The Comfiest Travel Pants I’ve Ever Worn Are Now 20% Off

Long flights and lazy lounging; practically anything elseThese flared leggings very quickly became a travel MVP for me. I kept turning to them multiple times throughout my trip just because of how cozy and effortlessly fashionable they were. For starters, the material is unbelievably soft: the buttery cotton knit has just a touch of stretch to it, so it gently hugs your body without that overly clingy sensation that some spandex leggings can give you. The fabric keeps your body warm without feeling suffocating, and I was impressed by how fast it dried when I accidentally spilled water on it during my flight. The only thing I wished they came with was a back pocket so I could keep my credit cards or phone handy.I'm usually not a big fan of the flare yoga pants look, but this pair somehow has made it work. The bootcut silhouette accentuated my curves in just the right ways, and I thought my butt looked great, which is not something I usually notice about myself when I wear leggings. I went for a 26-inch inseam since I'm on the petite side, but there is also a 32-inch inseam option for taller folks. I'm actually eagerly anticipating wearing these again (seriously, they are that good). Imagine your favorite throw blanket has been made into a pair of stretchy pants that look good with literally anything — from sweatshirts to linen button-ups to sports bras — and you've got yourself these leggings.Shop