Sadly, it’s time to bid farewell to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The newlyweds have been on a fashion tour de force over the last few days at the annual event, wearing everything from matching metallics at Vanity Fair’s Cannes party to all-white ensembles on the red carpet that were very bridal (she wore a strapless tiered gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, while he opted for a classic satin white suit).
But their off-duty style at Cannes has been equally memorable, like when Priyanka stepped out in a light blue maxi dress and white accessories — including the corset belt of our dreams — alongside Nick, who looked dapper in a cream suit and white sneakers.
When the fashionable couple departed Cannes on Sunday, they continued their habit of sartorial twinning by opting for casual, coordinating neutrals.
For her part, Priyanka went with a slightly oversized camel suit over a plain white T-shirt. She topped off the look with understated, silver-frame sunglasses, a red purse, and stiletto sandals by Charles & Keith. Naturally, Nick imitated his wife’s color palette. He was cruising through the airport in a loose-fitting brown tee, red trousers with pinstripe detailing, and camel-hued shoes. Like Priyanka, he wore a pair of sunnies, but he chose a pair of 24K yellow gold aviators with yellow gold mirrored lenses by Leisure Society.
Clearly, these two are all about making their fashion decisions together. So while their 2019 Cannes era may be over, we have a feeling some of their best looks are yet to come.
