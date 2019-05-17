Priyanka Wore A Corset Belt And Now We Want To Wear A Corset Belt

Is there anything Priyanka Chopra can’t pull off? The actress was just spotted in Cannes wearing a light blue maxi dress that totally said, "I'm leisurely strolling through the south of France with my popstar husband." She completed her look with summery white accessories — including a wide brim hat, Aquazzura stilettos, and a corset belt by Alaïa.
Naturally, she was hand in hand with hubby Nick Jonas, who matched with Priyanka in a cream suit and white kicks. It’s the couple’s first time at the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, so it’s not surprising that their fashion choices have been extra on-point. The newlyweds are definitely dressing like the power couple they are.
While it's hard to pick just one element of Priyanka's look that we love the most, that corset belt is making a major statement. It's an unexpected piece to pair with this particular ensemble, but it adds a bit of structure that pulls the whole look together. We rounded up a few corset belts — including the one Priyanka is wearing here — to give you all the inspiration you need.