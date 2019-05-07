For Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas The Met Gala Is More Than Just A Red Carpet

Cut to Met Gala, 2018 — the first time the two saw each since the Met Gala the year before. That's when things kicked up a notch. By June of 2018, the pair was attending family weddings together, going Instagram official, and even taking a trip to India. In July of 2018, just over a year since their Met Gala date and mere months after reuniting at the Met Gala again, Jonas proposed. The two married in December.