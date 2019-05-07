Story from Pop Culture

For Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas The Met Gala Is More Than Just A Red Carpet

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic.
Just as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hit the 2019 Met Gala red (actually, pink) carpet in matchy-matchy outfits, fellow newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also went arm-in-arm to fashion's big night. This particular event, however, was very special to Mr. and Mrs. Jonas — because it was also a celebration of their anniversary.
The anniversary of when they met, that is. In April of 2017, just under two years before they would become husband and wife, Jonas and Chopra posed for photographs on the Met Gala red carpet together. The reason for the date night? Both wore Ralph Lauren to the event and were guests of the designer, so the photo opp was more obligatory promotion than anything else.
At least, that's what we all thought then. It turns out that Jonas and Chopra had hung out a week or so before the Met Gala, and sparks flew between them — even though Chopra shut down dating rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live a month later.
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Cut to Met Gala, 2018 — the first time the two saw each since the Met Gala the year before. That's when things kicked up a notch. By June of 2018, the pair was attending family weddings together, going Instagram official, and even taking a trip to India. In July of 2018, just over a year since their Met Gala date and mere months after reuniting at the Met Gala again, Jonas proposed. The two married in December.
Now, Chopra and Jonas have returned to the Met Gala once again. This time, they're more than just near-strangers: They're in love, married, and ready to rock a good camp theme. Anna Wintour, they couldn't have done it without you.
