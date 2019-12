6 Ghanian Designers To Know For The Year Of The Return And Beyond

2019 marks the year of the return in Ghana. It officially launched in September 2018 when Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo extended a formal invitation for Africans across the diaspora to travel there, 400 years after the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia. Ghana is much more than just another travel destination for people of African descent across the nation, though with its sprawling beaches and famous landmarks, Ghana is a tourist's dream. For me, the trip was a spiritual and life-affirming journey, symbolizing the resilience of African people and our triumphant and enduring legacy after centuries of forceful oppression. It was also an opportunity to unite with other people of African descent across the diaspora, from the Caribbean to United States and all over the world.