What is it about the French-girl fashion sense, that's so appealing? Maybe it comes from a feeling of nostalgia for the era of Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve, or from our profound respect for the refined appeal of designers like Isabel Marant and Simon Porte Jacquemus. It's an aesthetic that pretty much omits sky-high stilettos and I-can’t-breathe-in-this kinds of silhouettes, allowing for women to still look perfectly put together without compromising comfort. This sartorial super power is what makes French women an excellent resource for travel wardrobe tips — especially in consideration of a trip to Europe.
We’ve solicited expert advice to improve our own lazy airport style (read: leggings and sneakers) so it's still comfortable but a bit more elevated. The goal? To be able to walk off the plane and into any cosmopolitan fashion capital without looking like you came from a 7th grade sleepover party. According to Laura Gabriele, global head of brand communications at 24 Sèvres (the ultimate destination for Parisian-infused fashion), this starts with picking quality fabrics, keeping it simple, and staying warm.
“Airport temperatures can be unpredictable, so layering is essential,” Gabriele explains. “Anything that can be used as a blanket on the plane is your friend: a soft neutral scarf to wear onboard and upon arrival, or a wrap coat." For trend consultant Véronique Mbida, the secret lies within a long jacket (see Trinity from The Matrix for reference). No matter what you're wearing underneath or how many hours you've suffered through on a plane, a sleek trench will keep your overall look sharp. “I like to wear a hooded tracksuit with a long leather coat and a pair of Doc Martens," Mbida says.
Of course, your outfit is only a small piece of the whole travel story. We also took a peek through their carry-ons and phones for a comprehensive list of must-haves, from beauty products to meditation tools. "There are two apps I can’t live without when I’m on the move," Gabriele says. "Calm for on-the-go meditation (especially on long-haul flights) and Mapstr, which aggregates all the spots I love around the world or want to check out, be it brunch spots, hotel bars, boutiques, or under-the-radar landmarks."
Wherever your next trip may take you, we've broken down these suggestions to help get you there in style.
