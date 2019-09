What is it about the French-girl fashion sense, that's so appealing? Maybe it comes from a feeling of nostalgia for the era of Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve, or from our profound respect for the refined appeal of designers like Isabel Marant and Simon Porte Jacquemus. It's an aesthetic that pretty much omits sky-high stilettos and I-can’t-breathe-in-this kinds of silhouettes, allowing for women to still look perfectly put together without compromising comfort. This sartorial super power is what makes French women an excellent resource for travel wardrobe tips — especially in consideration of a trip to Europe.