Picture this: you're running late to the airport, schlepping two huge suitcases, downing a cup of coffee and fumbling through your handbag for your passport. In the midst of all that chaos, the last thing you want to contend with is an uncomfortable outfit. Seriously, every time I see someone dressed to the nines in a denim jumpsuit, heeled ankle boots and a top handle mini bag at the airport, I think: cute but also how are you traveling in that look?!
That's not to say, I don't see the appeal. When I'm traveling internationally, I like to arrive looking perfectly stylish and put-together, with an outfit that seamlessly blends in with my surroundings. But let's be honest: that's not always feasible for a 10-hour flight. I came face-to-face with this styling challenge when I traveled to Ghana this year.
Headed to Ghana for the first time, I had a couple sartorial goals in mind: make my outfit practical enough for a 12-hour flight (I flew Emirates with a layover in Dubai) and versatile enough to work for the drastic change in temperature (35 in NYC to 84 degrees in Ghana). Not to mention, I wanted to be cozy while lounging in my seat watching live TV or scrolling through Instagram on onboard Wifi.
My first move was to dress in layers. I wore a black tank top and dark skinny jeans layered under my favorite striped knit cardigan. It's trendy but also super easy to take off once the temperatures drop. I mixed prints with a leopard fisherman hat to keep things stylish (and save room in my luggage) and finished the look with cool but comfy platform boots. I went for dark colors (which came in handy when I nearly spilled my delicious tikka masala all over my shirt) and textured fabrics that are comfy enough to snuggle in.
If you're traveling internationally soon, there are so many cool but totally functional outfits you can wear to achieve the same goals. Whether you're piling on the layers or mixing textures and prints, here are 10 outfits to draw inspo from for your next big trip across country lines.