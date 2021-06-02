A Gear Guide For Plus-Size Gals Going Camping

We’re finally ready to be out and about. Whether it’s long days at the beach, bathing in the warm sunlight by the pool, or hiking through the greenest trees; as a society, we're collectively ready to release our inhibitions. Although getting outside and experiencing the world is a warm-weather necessity, it hasn’t always been that simple for us larger folk. Plus size exclusion from the outdoor adventure world is rampant — from the svelte models cast in ad campaigns to the limited sizing options available for sleeping bags and quality gear. Whether it’s intended to or not, the size exclusivity in what should be an exceptionally fun category sets the tone of how some people experience outdoor recreation when it comes to their confidence and comfort.
People over a size 14 deserve to experience the great outdoors with as much joy and fervor as those in smaller bodies. This is your time to wear your cute plus-size bikinis and one-pieces, camp in a beautiful forest, and hike up to the top of that mountain! We’ve made your fresh-air & blood-pumping aspirations just a little easier by combing through the offerings across the web to find the bigger-bod-friendly goods that will make you feel good too. Click through to be one step closer to nourishing your adventurous spirit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission
