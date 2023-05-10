Channel The White Lotus Season 2 With These High-End Vacation Looks

Harper may have the tamest White Lotus style, but that may be quiet luxury oozing from her. She opts for basic pieces like oversized button-down tops over itty-bitty bikinis and simple linen dresses. Her wardrobe also mostly consists of vintage pieces, so go thrifting or look out for retro silhouettes and details to pull off her effortlessly chic wardrobe. You can also use a bandana as a neck scarf or a headband to recreate some of her iconic looks.