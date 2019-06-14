On our summer 2019 vacation-style moodboard: puka-shell-necklace surfer bros, Scandi bloggers, and aesthetically precocious toddlers. While this off-kilter mishmash might not make immediate sense as a vibe (or anything else, for that matter), it'll all come together when you check out our shopping picks ahead.
Anchored by Havaianas' go-anywhere flip-flops, we've partnered with the Brazilian brand to outfit the fashion girl in everything else she needs for a chic warm-weather holiday. From a trophy bucket hat to elevated croakies, this is not your denim-cutoffs, big-T-shirt-cover-up kind of summer. So for those seeking a delightfully over-the-top OOO wardrobe, keep clicking for your complete packing list.