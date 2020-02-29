If you're the kind of person that's had your spring break trip booked (woohoo!) and itinerary all worked out months in advance, go you! You're ahead of the game, and we tip our hats to your preparedness. We wouldn't be surprised if you've picked up some of the local lingo to get ready for your adventure too. But even the most organized traveler can have their progress stalled when it's time to pack, and if you find yourself staring into the depths of your travel bag, totally unsure of what to put in it, don't worry. We've got some vacation-ready outfit ideas to keep you on track.
Of course, every packing list starts with the basics like a trusty black one-piece swimsuit and the best cover-up to take you straight from the beach to the bar. So if these are the bricks making up the foundation of your vacation attire, what bonus items should you consider when piecing together the ideal selection of fun accessories, statement sandals, and sexy slip dresses? To answer this question, we've turned to Instagram as a guide, where trends don't just begin — they take-off faster than your upcoming flight. From bright, bold prints to some cheap and cheerful jewelry, we've compiled a list of cool inspiration to shop and pack to guarantee a chic trip.
