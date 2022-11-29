Are These TikTok-Hyped Swim Shorts Proof That Full Coverage Bathers Are Making A Resurgence?

When I turned 18, the g-string — or as every swimwear brand calls it "cheeky" — bikini bottom trend finally got ahold of me and I spent the last three summers going from wearing literal shorts, to nothing but a light string of material standing between my coochie and the world.



To bridge the gap between these two extremities, TJ Swim has finally released a swim booty short that gives you the coverage of my Piping Hot boardies circa 2011, without the old-school Blue Water High-esque design and insufferable chafe.