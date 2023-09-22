The Under £50 Topshop Pieces R29 Editors Are Loving

ADVERTISEMENT
When thinking of British fashion, a few key pieces most likely come to mind: a trusty trench coat (Burberry, if being boujee), chunky knits and great pair of jeans conjuring up Alexa Chung off-duty style. Add to that the grunge-aesthetic of East London, Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired wares and standout tailoring in ode to Saville Row and the smorgasbord of styles is seemingly endless. But one brand, in particular, seemed to stretch across almost every aesthetic, touching on trends in a way that was both classic and cool while having a more purse-friendly price. Of course, we’re talking about Topshop.
Arriving on the Great British high street in 1964, Topshop became a true fashion staple. Buying from the brand became a teenage rite of passage while tourists flocked to 90,000-square-foot flagship and, by the mid-2000s, the brand was seriously buzzing. Everyone from Kate Moss to Beyoncé collaborated on collections, and its London Fashion Week show drew in serious “it girls” such as Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Kendall Jenner. At one point, we would’ve wished for little more than our wardrobes to be stocked with top-to-toe Topshop. But then it all came crashing down, announcing administration in 2020, shutting up shop and suffering from the reputation of its owner Sir Philip Green.
But while many of us were truly touched by the loss of the beloved British brand, it wasn’t too long before it was brought back to life by the hands of ASOS. Although the collection is now much smaller (and online only), we promise the treats of old Topshop truly are still there. Just take a look at our editor's picks below.
