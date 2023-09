The Under £50 Topshop Pieces R29 Editors Are Loving

Arriving on the Great British high street in 1964, Topshop became a true fashion staple . Buying from the brand became a teenage rite of passage while tourists flocked to 90,000-square-foot flagship and, by the mid-2000s, the brand was seriously buzzing. Everyone from Kate Moss to Beyoncé collaborated on collections, and its London Fashion Week show drew in serious “it girls” such as Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Kendall Jenner. At one point, we would’ve wished for little more than our wardrobes to be stocked with top-to-toe Topshop . But then it all came crashing down, announcing administration in 2020, shutting up shop and suffering from the reputation of its owner Sir Philip Green.