With this rebrand, ASOS is taking inspiration from Topshop when it was at its best. In the noughties and 2010s, the label knew it needed to be different to be successful. Jane Shepherdson, the label’s brand director until 2006, pushed for beautiful, fashion-forward designs that customers would cherish for years and the highest quality of clothing they could offer at the fairer price points they were known for. Consumers knew they could trust Topshop for high-quality clothing that – instead of copying runway looks like most other high street shops – actually set its own trends.