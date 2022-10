Ultimately, the future of this 'new Topshop' lies in whether or not it can carve the same niche for itself as it has in decades past. In many ways it is on the right track, with relevant collaborators like Diet Paratha founder Anita Chhiba and Brazilian artist Fernanda Liberti scoring points with a new generation of change-makers and fashion players. And while the knowledge that Topshop no longer exists as we knew it may bring up some nostalgia, a return to the toxic culture instilled under Green’s leadership isn’t ideal either. "Ultimately, this is just the first step on a new journey for Topshop and, for me, it’s the road ahead that’s exciting now," says Spence. So yes, there’s a lot of work to do. Let’s wait and see if ASOS is up to the task.