For all the attempts Victoria’s Secret has made to regain women’s trust, former fans are still sceptical. “I think VS is going to have to do a big part in undoing this damage if they’re truly committed to this rebranding,” said Gabriela. For Zapata, the recent rebranding is too opportunistic: “I love that they are finally trying to pivot and have an evolution, but it looks very disingenuous.” Both agree that, even when the brand has attempted to make shifts in its imagery and message, but consumers are still waiting for more. Gabriela said it’d take hiring models of colour, disabled models, fat models, and trans models for her to trust VS again. She also wants the brand to learn a lesson from companies like Aerie that has pledged to reduce or eliminate retouching on its images, as well as partnering with organizations that empower and service women. Even then, for Zapata, it’d be hard to ever go back: “I wouldn’t feel as comfortable as shopping at Aerie.”