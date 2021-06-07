Calling All Lush Obsessives: The Brand Is Now Available On ASOS

ASOS' beauty shop is slowly but surely becoming one to watch. You'll find makeup by Charlotte Tilbury, hair saviours by Olaplex and tens of popular skincare products by The Ordinary, PSA Skin and Skin Proud. Now, ASOS has added another big-name brand to its collection. As of this week, Lush is available on the website so you can stock up on all of your bath and body favourites while you build your summer wardrobe.
From bath bombs, soaps and eco-friendly shampoo bars to the much-loved Sleepy Bodycare Set, £17.50 (which has gone viral for aiding a good night's sleep), you can bag over 40 new, cult and exclusive Lush products when browsing the site's Face + Body section. There's also a brand-new bath bomb set created exclusively for ASOS shoppers: the Lush x ASOS Bath Bomb Duo Set, £10, which boasts the White Noise bath bomb (packed with creamy cedarwood, zippy Sicilian red mandarin oil and aromatic patchouli oil) as well as the Intergalactic bath bomb (which contains invigorating peppermint oil and grapefruit oil, plus green vetivert oil). But you'll have to be quick, as it's limited edition.
It isn't just body care, though. You can snap up the R29-adored lip scrubs in Bubblegum and Mint Julips, £13 for two, which eradicate flaky skin, taste amazing and make lips ultra soft. There's makeup, too, namely the Best Mascara Ever, £16.50. And don't forget to try the Best for a Calm Face Skincare Set, £19.50, which includes a facial cleanser, soap bar and facial toner best suited to those with breakout-prone skin.
The collection isn't as plentiful compared to what's on offer in Lush's bricks and mortar stores or on the official website but we're sure it won't be long before ASOS adds to its exciting Lush repertoire, including the new afro haircare range, fragrance and much more makeup.
