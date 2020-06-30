Calling All Beauty Lovers, Charlotte Tilbury Is Now Available On ASOS

From Skin Proud to Olaplex and MAC to Urban Decay, ASOS stocks some of the very best hair, skin and makeup brands. So beauty lovers will be pleased to know that they have just added to their beauty repertoire by bringing none other than Charlotte Tilbury on board.
With Charlotte Tilbury's iconic stores closed until further notice, many of us have found it difficult to stock up on cult favourites, such as Magic Cream and Flawless Filter. But from this week, you can shop 41 of Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram-famous products while you browse summer wardrobe essentials, including skincare, lipstick, eyeliner, foundation, concealer and more.
To celebrate, Charlotte Tilbury has announced the launch of an online hub on ASOS's social channel, where makeup artists will be on hand to provide tips, tricks and tutorials via a series of masterclasses led by Sofia Tilbury, Charlotte’s niece, brand ambassador and product and content creator.
So which products should you add to your basket? Beauty editors extol the virtues of Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Palette, £49. The bronzer adds a touch of natural warmth to the face while the highlighter imparts an impressive lit-from-within glow that isn't glittery.
You also might have seen makeup artists talk about the Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath, £25. A lip gloss to end all lip glosses, it plumps as it moisturises and the mirror-like shine is unrivalled.
A must buy, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette, £60, boasts 12 shades ranging from tawny brown to natural rose so you can fashion countless eye makeup looks from a smokey eye to something more simple.
Brilliantly, all 44 shades of the Airbrush Flawless Foundation, £34, (arguably Charlotte's best) are also available on the site.
There is a slight catch, though. Word from ASOS is that the Charlotte Tilbury shop will only be available for three months. But judging by the hype, we're sure it won't be long before the brand becomes a permanent fixture on site, just like NARS and Bobbi Brown.
