The Top 10 Trends You Need to Know From NYFW

While New York Fashion Week never runs short on social media moments and buzzy celebrity sightings, this season seemed to keep the most attention on –– drum roll, please –– the clothes. Between European brands like Off-White and Alaïa showing in the city for the first time to emerging designers like Tanner Fletcher and Kate Barton attracting crowds, there were plenty of collections that were special enough to stand alone, without the manufactured, made-to-post gimmicks.
Overall, the Spring/Summer 2025 runways showcase a romantic undertone through the usual seasonal staples — think pastels, florals, lace, and even flip flops. Yet, these looks still feel fresh as the designers rework tried-and-true trends in a way that offer a new approach to color combination, embellishment and embroidery that take familiar pieces like denim to the next level.
Read on for the top trends from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways that you won’t want to miss for next year. The best news? You can get a head start by shopping the looks this season, too.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: All Is Revealed
Sheer styles made a strong case as the leading fabric of Spring/Summer 2025, with brands like Khaite, Jason Wu, and Carolina Herrera using see-through fabrics to create elevated, layered looks. This time around, we’re skipping the cupcake-style dresses and approaching it in a more grown-up manner: Try a sheer skirt back to a chunky sweater and boots for a stylishly juxtaposed look for the colder months ahead.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Not Your Grandma's Lace
Forget what you know about the doily look: On the Aknvas and Ulla Johnson runways, lace comes to life in of-the-moment hues like seafoam, lime and cherry red. Monse uses it as a peek-a-boo layer underneath skirts, and Simkhai showcases it with sheer mesh that let a hint of skin show through. If lace isn’t usually within your style comfort zone, try contrasting the sweetness of the fabric with an edgier option, like leather or wool.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Just for Fun Belts
Belts are the go-to styling accessory for Spring/Summer 2025 — but not so much for utility. We’re seeing belts slung over the top of pants without belt loops at Brandon Maxwell, cinched at the (often bare) waistline at Tory Burch and stacked (and bedazzled) at Jonathan Cohen. For this trend, it’s all about fun and creativity; try one belt or double up to take the look to the next level.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Decked Out Denim
Denim decked out in sequins, ribbons and other accouterments offers an opportunity to put your own personal touch on a staple piece. Whether an edgy painted look or high-shine embellished option suits your taste, this is the perfect time to swap your go-to pair for a fresh style –– just ask Libertine, Monse, and L’Agence for pointers.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Bloomers
While mini skirts and micro-shorts have already been in the zeitgeist, designers made a case for bloomers as the next barely-there style to watch. They're no longer just for underpinnings, as confirmed by collections from Tanner Fletcher, Markarian, and Aknvas. This nostalgic trend is best accompanied by romantic details like lace, ruching, and embellishment — all of which are consistent trends across the recent runways.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Straight-Out-of-the-Box Styling
Love the layered look, but can’t quite figure out how to make it happen? The Spring/Summer 2025 collections style everything out for you. Off-White and Uniqlo: C lean into the double sweater look, while Kallmeyer embraces blouses with built-in scarves. Whether you want to achieve one of those options or you’ve been eyeing the faux boxer and trousers look (my personal favorite), there are already pieces on the market to test out the “pre-styled” trend.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Fancy Flip Flops
According to designers like Alaïa and Simkhai, elevated iterations of the flip flop –– arguably the most casual footwear –– are here to stay into next year. The key? Designers are moving past tried-and-true flat versions on to heeled styles for Spring/Summer 2025, making the typically dressed-down shoe feel undeniably chic. Pair them back to relaxed trousers or a poplin sundress for an effortlessly cool look.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Bubbling Up
You’ve already seen (and maybe even shopped) bubble-hem skirts and dresses, but this trend isn’t going anywhere, as evidenced by Aknvas’ and PatBo’s runways. In fact, it’s expanding into new categories for spring: Bubble hem bombers and blouses are a cool option at Tibi, while Nanushka introduces bubble tanks and 3.1 Phillip Lim leans into bubble sleeves.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Stripes Galore
Stripes feel synonymous with nautical summertime adventures, but designers find new ways to play with them in the Spring/Summer 2025 collections. Proenza Schouler takes a mix-and-match approach, and designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and Tory Burch go maximalist, piling them on and on.
Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week Trend: Pouches
Tory Burch and Coach — two leaders in accessories — have declared that the vibe for spring bags is: slouchy. That means embracing big pouches in the forms of totes or clutches, as they demonstrated on their respective runways.