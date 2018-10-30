Skip navigation!
Tory Burch
Work & Money
Meet Le’Andra LeSeur, #EmbraceAmbition Speaker
by
Anabel Pasarow
More from Tory Burch
Fashion
Tory Burch Reinforces Diversity & Inclusion In New Memo
Channing Hargrove
Oct 30, 2018
Fashion
Tory Burch May Or May Not Have Sent A Fidget Spinner Down The Runway
Aliza Abarbanel
Sep 8, 2017
Fashion
Here's Why Tory Burch Deleted Its New Video (Hint: It Was Pretty Tone-Deaf)
Ana Colon
Mar 23, 2017
Fashion
Tory Burch, Kerry Washington, & More Want You To #EmbraceAmbition
To coincide with International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Tory Burch (and her namesake foundation) has teamed up with all of your favorite
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
7 Designers Sound Off On Female Empowerment & Fashion
Feminism just keeps cropping up in the fashion industry discourse lately: There’s that spring ’16 Dior tee emblazoned with “We Should All Be
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Beauty
The Story Behind Tory Burch's New Scent Will Give You All Th...
Romeo and Juliet. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. It's probably safe to assume we're all at least a little guilty of loving
by
Kelsey Castañon
Designers
The "Blair Waldorf" Aesthetic Is Making A Comeback
I'll be the first to admit that once upon a time (i.e. circa my senior year of high school), I had my own Blair Waldorf fantasies. Growing up just outside
by
Erin Cunningham
Celebrity Style
This Tory Burch Handbag Is About To Be
Everywhere
Hollywood style stalking is pretty fascinating: One celebrity gets photographed wearing a new garment, or carrying a new accessory — and, next thing we
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Watch This Two-In-One Boot Transform
At this point, hybrid shoes are no longer a novelty: We've become loyal wearers of Rihanna's sneaker-creepers for Puma, and (honestly!) we were pretty
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Designers
6 Ways To Wear A Cardigan Without Looking Like You're At A Countr...
Remember the preppy phase you went through circa 2006, when Abercrombie & Fitch convinced you to buy colorful polo shirts (collar popped, duh) and
by
Erin Cunningham
Celebrity Style
Tory Burch To Wed LVMH CEO, Poised To Put All Other Weddings To S...
Sure, we're only three days into 2016, but isn't it a safe bet that Tory Burch's upcoming nuptials are bound to be among the most stylish of the year?
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
Follow Pantone Trends? You've Got To Read This
One step into a Tory Burch boutique is a bit like standing on the end of the designer’s very own kaleidoscope. There are bits of gold everywhere, pops
by
Gina Marinelli
Fitness
Tory Burch For Fitbit Debuts Fitness Trackers You'll Actually Wan...
This past spring, fitness-tracker brand Fitbit announced an upcoming partnership with designer Tory Burch. The duo teased us with sketches of its
by
Bari Lieberman
Celebrity Style
Billionaire Secrets & A Damien Hirst Piece For Just $35? Color Us...
Say you were Tory Burch, and you decided to write a book detailing just a fraction of your genius (for instance, how you turned a small fashion business
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The Kate Middleton Effect Strikes Again (& We're Not Surprised)
Tory Burch is definitely feeling the love today, and she's got Kate Middleton to thank for it. The duchess of Cambridge stepped out in one of the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Makeup
Tory Burch's Pressed-Powder Technique For Busy Ladies
In the makeup world, there's been a recent influx of compacts that contain colors without boundaries. Women who have a free-spirited approach to beauty
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Beauty
Tory Burch's Secrets To Success — And Smelling Great
Have you ever wondered — amongst all of this noise about "lean in," "opt out," and "having it all"— if there are any women who have actually made it
by
Tara Rasmus
Makeup
Tory Burch's Beauty Line Is Just Too Darn Pretty
Tory Burch has officially made her leap into the beauty world — and from the looks of her first makeup, body, and fragrance creations, we're
by
Tara Rasmus
New York
What Kind Of Jeans Are You? Tory Burch Can Help You Find Out
At R29, we love a good infographic to help us clear up the gray areas in our lives. And we're not the only ones! To celebrate the relaunch of its denim
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
Tonight: Fête The MPD With DVF, Olivier Theyskens, & Tory Burch
You don't have to give us an excuse to shop and dine in one of our favorite NYC 'hoods. But it just so happens that elite designer minds like DVF,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Pinterest Account Of The Day: Tory Burch
Visiting Tory Burch's Pinterest is like taking that much-needed vacation with all the perks of colorful landscapes, beautiful scenery, and rich cultural
by
Dree Harper
New York
Tory Burch Spills On Her Resort Collection (& You Can Buy It Righ...
How much do we love Moda Operandi? Let us count the ways. The retail site is the perfect way to plan ahead (like 2013 ahead) while satisfying that
by
Seija Rankin
Shopping
Obsessed: 5 Cool Crochet Items You NEED This Spring
While the record-breaking Missoni for Target capsule collection might seem a distant memory at this point, thanks to more recent heavy-hitters (ahem
by
Elizabeth Parks K...
Shopping
Shop Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, & Jeffrey Campbell Shoes On Sale Ri...
Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, and Jeffery Campbell. These shoe brands are a Miami-girl staple. Don’t you agree? If so, you’re in luck because they all
by
Nikki Novo
DIY
Whip Up A Super-Chic DIY Pom Pom Necklace
Alright, we're about to really flex our DIY muscles, here. We recently spotted this killer Tory Burch pom-pom necklace in a magazine, only to find out
by
Lisa Eppich
Designers
Behind-The-Scenes (Instagram Style) At Tory Burch's Chicago Show
On Wednesday evening, Chicago's style savvy got a peek at Tory Burch's spring '12 collection at the designer's fashion show at the Field Museum. In tow
by
Shani Silver
Designers
Win Tix To Tory Burch's Spring 2012 Runway Show!
Next Wednesday, November 16, Tory Burch is teaming up with American Express for a runway show featuring looks from Tory's spring '12 collection. We're not
by
Shani Silver
Designers
Tory Burch Dishes Her Personal-Style Secrets
Since she launched her namesake collection in 2004, designer Tory Burch has won legions of Reva-wearing fans, slipped a few design awards under her
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Short-Lived Sale Alert: Score 20% Off Five Awesome Shoe Options
Are you one of those people who didn't dress up in costume to go to work today? But would you possibly like to celebrate Halloween anyway? Maybe with
by
Holly E. Thomas
Fashion
Lust List: Tory Burch Gives Us 6 Good Reasons To Obsess Fall!
There are few designers out there who manage to create not one, not 11, but a whole heap of incredible essentials you could likely wear for eternity (and
by
Us
