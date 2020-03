Ambition can be a complicated concept for women. We are ambitious and we know we have a right to dream as big as any man. But many of us still struggle with the anxiety of being “too much,” or at least concerns about being perceived that way by others. We wonder if we’re asking for too much, pushing too hard, being too loud. Since 2017, the Tory Burch Foundation has sought to address these issues with its Embrace Ambition campaign. This past Thursday, the foundation held its second annual Embrace Ambition Summit, an all-day event that invited inspiring women from across industries and backgrounds to tell their stories.