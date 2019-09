For starters, the name was directly inspired by Burch's parents — whom she describes as "the most romantic couple I have ever known," not to mention impeccably stylish. Before the pair met, she says they each carried out their own, colorful love lives. (Her mom, for example, dated 1960s heartthrob Steve McQueen; her father, on the other hand, stepped out once or twice with actress Grace Kelly .) They were a match made in heaven, and after the two linked up, he soon began writing love letters to his lady in the "wanted" section of the local newspaper. A favorite: "If I told you that I love you, would you hold it against me?" The one common thread throughout each sign-off was in his signature, which was, "Love, Relentless." And so the fragrance story goes.