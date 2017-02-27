Romeo and Juliet. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. It's probably safe to assume we're all at least a little guilty of loving a good love story. Which is why it came as no surprise when the beauty team collectively swooned when Tory Burch's latest fragrance hit our desks. Let us explain.
The scent itself, which is called Love Relentlessly, is sweet: The initial burst of rose, pink pepper, raspberry, lychee, and jasmine smells eerily similar to a bouquet of flowers. Plus, when it settles into skin, you're left with a lingering trail of amber and sandalwood that make it infinitely sexier. The story behind it, though, makes it even sweeter.
For starters, the name was directly inspired by Burch's parents — whom she describes as "the most romantic couple I have ever known," not to mention impeccably stylish. Before the pair met, she says they each carried out their own, colorful love lives. (Her mom, for example, dated 1960s heartthrob Steve McQueen; her father, on the other hand, stepped out once or twice with actress Grace Kelly.) They were a match made in heaven, and after the two linked up, he soon began writing love letters to his lady in the "wanted" section of the local newspaper. A favorite: "If I told you that I love you, would you hold it against me?" The one common thread throughout each sign-off was in his signature, which was, "Love, Relentless." And so the fragrance story goes.
"My dad was insanely romantic, but he also had a sense of humor," Burch says. "I think the notes were his way of making her smile." And while it's true that we might not have been his target audience at the time, it's safe to say he all made us all smile a little, too.
