Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Red Carpet Pics Are Comic Gold

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took the red carpet by force on Sunday night. And by force, I mean hilarity. The always good-humored couple are cracking us up with their photos from the 2017 Grammy Awards. Rather than standing together and smiling for a run-of-the-mill Hollywood couples photo, the pair spiced things up with some rather interesting poses.
Basically, Teigen draped her body across her hubby, who performed during the ceremony. Photographers also snapped the new mom busting out what might be described as some bootylicious dance moves. For the record, Legend looked like he was enjoying himself. We can always count on this duo to liven things up on awards nights. (See: Teigen's tipsy Snapchats.) Check out the funniest photos, ahead.