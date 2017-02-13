John Legend Had To Help A Very Drunk Chrissy Teigen Take Off Her Jewelry

You can always count on Chrissy Teigen for a entertaining Snap story. The supermodel did not disappoint on Sunday night during, but especially after, the Grammys.
After coming home from the event (and enjoying a game of Toilet Trouble, evidently) Teigen shared a series of hysterical videos and photos on Snapchat. She documented the arduous process of taking off her jewelry. See, Teigen was a wee bit drunk after the post-Grammys festivities. In fact, she appeared so far gone that she enlisted the help of hubby John Legend removing it for her.
"I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off...Take it off John," she narrated. "Okay, he’s taking it off… Ow!" Aww, now that's love. Thank you, Chrissy, for sharing your tipsy late night antics.
Advertisement
John helping a drunk @chrissyteigen take off her jewellery is my new favourite thing. Goals pic.twitter.com/PLnPxtu1Hb— Nicole McCabe (@elocinbitch) February 13, 2017
Advertisement