Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Played Toilet Trouble After The Grammys

Wherever they are, whatever they're doing, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend always remind us that nobody is having a better time than they are. Case in point: The couple didn't follow up last night's Grammys show with an after-party. They opted for an after-potty. Allow us to explain. Teigen and Legend followed Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's lead by breaking out a board game after the awards show. In their case, the game was Toilet Trouble, which, for the uninitiated, is a Hasbro creation aimed at kids aged 4 and up. Players assemble a mini toilet, flush, and wait to see which poor, unfortunate soul gets sprayed with water. Yucky, but entertaining. Teigen took to Snapchat to document her septic antics with her husband and his brother, Ron Stephens.
Advertisement
It was Legend's lot in life to be the victim of this gross-out game. The singer and his suit got splashed with toilet water, which is no doubt a precursor to little Luna's eventual potty-training.
Advertisement