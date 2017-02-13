The Craziest Instagrams From The Grammys

As much as we enjoy awards shows themselves, it's also about the wave of social media greatness that comes with the evening. Case in point: the 2017 Grammy Awards. The live event itself was great, of course. But when it comes to reliving the night from all angles, you can't do better than Instagram.
Performers, presenters, nominees, and attendees alike shared snaps from the day on Instagram. We love getting a look at what goes on before the show, from the rehearsals to the elaborate glam sessions. And unless you somehow snagged an invite to the awards this year, celebs' own are also the closest thing to a first-person look at the ceremony we get. So from Nick Jonas and Ed Sheeran to DJ Khaled and Chrissy Teigen, please enjoy the best and craziest Instagrams from the 2017 Grammys.