Here's Why Tory Burch Deleted Its New Video (Hint: It Was Pretty Tone-Deaf)

The disconnect between the soundtrack and the casting (pretty much exclusively white, slim PYTs) was cringe-worthy, no doubt. The banner of cultural appropriation, though, may be too strong in this particular instance, considering the more glaring, uncomfortable, and pervasive blind spots the industry has exhibited towards race. (Let's not forget that in recent seasons, we've seen designers present "Africa-inspired" collections with Caucasian models and market four-figure footwear as "slave sandals.") You can confidently catalog this video as yet another example of how designers fail to diversify their casting — and how poorly that can translate on camera. It's hard to watch this Tory Burch video without squirming in your seat. Still, we wouldn't put it in the same bucket as countless industry offenses that are downright exploitative.