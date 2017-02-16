The “Blair Waldorf” Aesthetic Is Making A Comeback

To be honest, I hadn't really reflected much on my peacoat-wearing, ribbon-in-hair days until Tuesday morning's Tory Burch show, where the designer offered a selection of clothing that felt, well, straight out of Gossip Girl (in a less in-your-face way, of course). There were beautifully structured winter coats, mini skirts paired with cable knits, pussy-bow blouses worn tucked into trousers, or layered underneath floral dresses — it all felt very Tory, but more aspirational than accessible (as her Reva flats have so become). And while it may have been inspired by the designer's upbringing in Philadelphia (as well as Katharine Hepburn's character in The Philadelphia Story), we just couldn't help but think of how New York it all really was (because really, where else in the world could you wear a gilded jacquard muumuu to Sunday brunch?).