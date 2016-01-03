Sure, we're only three days into 2016, but isn't it a safe bet that Tory Burch's upcoming nuptials are bound to be among the most stylish of the year?
The 49-year-old designer has announced her engagement to her boyfriend of one-and-a-half years. The groom-to-be is 50-year-old Pierre-Yves Roussel, who happens to be the CEO of luxury fashion group LVMH. In other words, brace yourself for one seriously stylish wedding. When you've got Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Nicholas Kirkwood, and your own fashion label at your disposal, the world really is your oyster.
It will be the third marriage for Burch, who divorced Christopher Burch of C. Wonder fame in 2006. She was also married to Harry B. Macklowe and dated cyclist Lance Armstrong.
The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post. No details about the ring or proposal were shared.
