This Tory Burch Handbag Is About To Be Everywhere

Bosworth's relationship with the Gemini Link goes beyond its practical, intended use. (As for her own crossbody, it's filled to brim, she says , with Glossier products, Tory Burch sunglasses, notebooks, pens, and snacks.) "Perhaps what I love most is what the Gemini Link bag represents, which is the multiple roles we take on as powerful women," she told the brand's blog . "I'm an actress, a producer, a stepmother, a friend, a wife... We're all many things and I adore that this bag embodies this sentiment." It doesn't hurt that the bag's described "Seventies California vibe" falls right in line with her own aesthetic, though: You'll likely spot her in the Gemini Link with a pair of flared blue jeans and a white T-shirt, she notes, or with an oversized sweater and black leather pants.