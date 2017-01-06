This Tory Burch Handbag Is About To Be Everywhere

Hollywood style stalking is pretty fascinating: One celebrity gets photographed wearing a new garment, or carrying a new accessory — and, next thing we know, another star has caught on. Soon, that domino effect reaches our own, far less glitzy closets. This is a particularly volatile time for our bank accounts, as a new year has us itching for a fresh start on all aspects of our lives, our wardrobes included. So, when a pretty new item makes its way from the new arrivals section to the arm of a particularly well-dressed star, we're more likely to go out of our way to track it down.
Enter: Tory Burch's Gemini Link, a new collection anchored by a symmetrical, double-link design motif inspired by the many dualities in the designer's life. She's wasted no time in transplanting this new logo onto everything from shoes and hats to bracelets and sunglasses. But it's the crossbody handbag that's the real standout — and that may or may not be because Kate Bosworth turned us on to it.
The actress and Fashion Week regular is repping the Gemini Link collection, which was first introduced for fall '16. And she does the job justice, simply by serving up some serious #OOTD inspiration in an L.A.-centric spread shot by another street-style favorite: photographer Margaret Zhang of Shine By Three.
Bosworth's relationship with the Gemini Link goes beyond its practical, intended use. (As for her own crossbody, it's filled to brim, she says, with Glossier products, Tory Burch sunglasses, notebooks, pens, and snacks.) "Perhaps what I love most is what the Gemini Link bag represents, which is the multiple roles we take on as powerful women," she told the brand's blog. "I'm an actress, a producer, a stepmother, a friend, a wife... We're all many things and I adore that this bag embodies this sentiment." It doesn't hurt that the bag's described "Seventies California vibe" falls right in line with her own aesthetic, though: You'll likely spot her in the Gemini Link with a pair of flared blue jeans and a white T-shirt, she notes, or with an oversized sweater and black leather pants.
Zhang discussed the shoot on her website: "In our rambling discourse over our day of shooting Los Angeles," Zhang recalled, "we covered off topic areas — of cinema, of feminism, of travel and cultural discovery — that spanned well beyond either of our prescribed roles for the day."
Come for the soon-to-be It Bag, stay for the oh-so-subtle meaning behind it, translated into a full-blown photoshoot.