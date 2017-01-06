This Tory Burch Handbag Is About To Be Everywhere

Hollywood style stalking is pretty fascinating: One celebrity gets photographed wearing a new garment, or carrying a new accessory — and, next thing we know, another star has caught on. Soon, that domino effect reaches our own, far less glitzy closets. This is a particularly volatile time for our bank accounts, as a new year has us itching for a fresh start on all aspects of our lives, our wardrobes included. So, when a pretty new item makes its way from the new arrivals section to the arm of a particularly well-dressed star, we're more likely to go out of our way to track it down.