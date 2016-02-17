Kate Bosworth Hungover At Fashion Week Is All Of Us

When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the course, it's often the reason we love fashion to begin with. So, in honor of the moments of chaos, beauty, and excitement that made us feel weak, we present My Fashion Week-ness: a compilation of accounts from some of the industry's biggest players. They're spilling their most memorable stories from Fashion Weeks gone by, and the ones that keep them coming back for more.
Kate Bosworth has come a long way since her Blue Crush days. And even though she's traded in her surfboard for Céline, we're okay with that, considering that keeping up with the style champion these days means a feast for our eyes. (For example, when we spotted her at the Target x WhoWhatWear collaboration event, we just had to ask about her fanny pack).
Bosworth, fresh off the plane from making the front row rounds at the haute couture collections in Paris, was ready for New York Fashion Week. However, prepping for the shows this season reminded her of a time when she actually wasn't prepared to face the music, er, cameras. Here, she relives a memory where being jet-lagged (and quite hungover) got the best of her. Cue the, "Celebrities, they're just like us," theme song...
"I went to a show once — I won't say which, because then everyone will look for it — and I was so jet-lagged. I ended up going out — this was years ago — [the night before] with my friends, and I was so hungover the next morning. Since the show wasn't until 6 p.m. that night, I thought, 'Oh, it's fine, I'll have recovered by then and drink a lot of water.' But because I was so jet-lagged, I slept up until my hair and makeup team started banging on my door at 4:30 p.m.
"I was like a bottom feeder in the ocean. I looked so terrible. And I just remember sitting there and truly having a panic attack thinking, 'I don't know if I can do this...' Because it's so much energy. If you're clear-headed and focused, it's amazing. But I was kind of just on the brink. I was trying not to pass out or do something silly, honestly. I had to breathe through it and remind myself that it's only four minutes of my life, and I can do anything in four minutes."
