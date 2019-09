Tory Burch Reimagines The ’80s With A Nod To Princess Diana

Long before she became the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer was a regular teenage girl who was not at all prepared for all the ways her life was about to change. In fact, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton says she told him on the day she became engaged to Prince Charles, that she “literally had one long dress, one silk shirt, one smart pair of shoes, and that was it." She and her mother "had to go out and buy six of everything.” And while Princess Diana quickly proved she could get the hang of the multiple outfit changes a day that her new royal life required, her penchant for classically understated yet functional outfits reads quite current. On Sunday, Tory Burch took to the Brooklyn Museum to prove just that with her spring 2020 collection.