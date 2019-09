7 Designers Sound Off On Female Empowerment & Fashion

Feminism just keeps cropping up in the fashion industry discourse lately: There’s that spring ’16 Dior tee emblazoned with “We Should All Be Feminists,” the title of a Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie book, for example. Prabal Gurung also turned out feminist tees for his fall ’17 show finale , and Jonathan Simkhai gifted his front row attendees with tees reading “Feminist AF.” Adam Lippes’ models carried Planned Parenthood signs, while Mara Hoffman opened her show with the Women’s March organizers. It can be tricky to discern whether these wearable statements about female empowerment are merely for the attention (and the sales) or genuine calls to action (and, in the case of male designers, a show of solidarity). Regardless, it’s promising to see feminist messaging get more mainstream.