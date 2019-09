Meet Artist Le’Andra LeSeur, #EmbraceAmbition Series Speaker

"One of my favorite pieces is a video portrait I did of my mother as part of a recent project, “brown, carmine, and blue." I love this piece because it speaks to the immense amount of love my mother has shown me throughout my life — a love that goes beyond a certain place and time. I gave my mother a prompt to listen to Donny Hathaway’s rendition of “A Song for You” whilst thinking of our time together during my 29 years of life. In this song, Hathaway repeats, “I love you in a place where there’s no space or time. I love you for my life, you’re a friend of mine.” In the video, there is a beautiful connection that my mother makes with the camera, as if she is looking directly into my eyes as she relives these moments between us. It’s the ultimate portrait of love, and something that brings me so much joy to watch because it’s a moment where I can feel my mother’s love and presence, even in her absence."