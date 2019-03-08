Meet Artist Le’Andra LeSeur, #EmbraceAmbition Series Speaker

"I am always concerned with how my work is perceived, since I'm speaking on the Black experience and Black identity. Media tends to perpetuate negative stereotypes surrounding Blackness, so I’m very interested in reclaiming that language and pushing other notions of Blackness such as Black joy and elements of love, tenderness, and vulnerability that aren’t usually seen. A huge part of my practice is to reframe how I envision my own body in spaces where the presence of a Black body may not be accepted in its truest form. For instance, what does it look like for me to scream or cry publicly in a space, and how does that reframe my identity as a Black woman? Partaking in these types of performances allows me to rework how people perceive the act of crying and screaming — not as something negative, but as a beautiful form of vulnerability and self-care. These are things that I hope I can push within my work."