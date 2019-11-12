Tory Burch Was Told Not To Call Herself Ambitious

“Throughout this year at Glamour, we have celebrated women that are going big, whose influence we've felt reverberating beyond just a single moment,” said editor-in-chief Samantha Barry in a press release. “When we started to think about who to honor as our Women of the Year, we realized that these women are not just promoting one issue or one conversation, they are using their voices and platforms to have a lasting impact for generations to come. This group of exceptional women are having the tough conversations that open doors and forge new paths on issues ranging from equal pay to climate change. They’re inspiring cross-generational people globally and we are proud to honor them as Women of the Year.”