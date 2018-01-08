Glamour Magazine Finally Names Its New Editor-In-Chief

Barry’s first day is Monday, January 15, and she will be in charge of all content development, production, and consumer experiences across digital, social, video, and print. In a statement, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and Condé Nast’s artistic director, told the NYT Barry was “fearless like so many leaders of the moment. We recognized at once that Sam would be the perfect editor for a new more ambitious era of Glamour’s future,” she said. “We can not wait to see her vision unfold.”