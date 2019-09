Glamour Magazine Finally Names Its New Editor-In-Chief

On Monday, Glamour magazine finally announced the person who will be taking over for Cindy Leive, its editor-in-chief of 16 years, after she announced she was quitting magazines for good in an interview with The New York Times in September.Not to get too emo, but my mom died when she was 49 and last year I turned 49,” Leive said at the time. “I felt like I have been given this gift of so much more life and I wanted to do something with it.” She insisted she wasn’t “going to another big media job or to a similar position at another company,” and remained in her role at Condé Nast until a replacement could be found.