Glamour Magazine Finally Names Its New Editor-In-Chief

On Monday, Glamour magazine finally announced the person who will be taking over for Cindy Leive, its editor-in-chief of 16 years, after she announced she was quitting magazines for good in an interview with The New York Times in September. “Not to get too emo, but my mom died when she was 49 and last year I turned 49,” Leive said at the time. “I felt like I have been given this gift of so much more life and I wanted to do something with it.” She insisted she wasn’t “going to another big media job or to a similar position at another company,” and remained in her role at Condé Nast until a replacement could be found.
Advertisement
Thank you so much @cindi_leive. I’ve got impressive shoes to fill. https://t.co/b7fXrC0qek— Samantha Barry (@samanthabarry) January 8, 2018
Congratulations @samanthabarry! Can’t wait to read & watch @glamourmag under your leadership. ???? https://t.co/KQNkSyqRPQ— Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) January 8, 2018
The company has named Samantha Barry the chief content officer of Glamour. Barry comes from CNN where she worked as an executive producer for social and emerging media. As The New York Times notes, she’s the eighth editor and the first person to lead the charge with strictly digital and TV background. Leive officially passed the torch to Barry, 36, on Twitter, when she retweeted the announcement, saying “Congratulations @samanthabarry! Can’t wait to read & watch @glamourmag under your leadership;" Barry responded, “Thank you so much @cindi_leive. I’ve got impressive shoes to fill.”
Barry’s first day is Monday 15th January and she will be in charge of all content development, production, and consumer experiences across digital, social, video, and print. In a statement, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and Condé Nast’s artistic director, told the NYT Barry was “fearless like so many leaders of the moment. We recognised at once that Sam would be the perfect editor for a new more ambitious era of Glamour’s future,” she said. “We can not wait to see her vision unfold.”
“I am as humbled by Glamour's past as I am excited about Glamour future,” Barry said in an official statement. "I could not be more proud to take the reigns of an iconic women's brand at this pivotal moment for all women's voices. For me, Glamour is the home of strong storytellers, insightful journalism, beauty, and fashion. I look forward to building on the brand's success, and sharing Glamour with audiences everywhere.”
Advertisement