Cindi Leive Is Stepping Down From Glamour

In a letter to staffers obtained by WWD , Leive said: “I’m writing to share some bittersweet news: I’ve made the decision to leave Glamour by the end of this year. You all know better than anyone how much I have loved my time here — but after 16 years, I feel the moment is right to pass this baton over to the next person ready to run this particular race….As for what’s next for me: I’ve loved being in conversation with women over the last decade, and I’m excited to go deep into projects that stand to improve women’s lives. This is an electric moment for women and activism, and I plan to be part of that.”