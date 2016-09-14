6 Ways To Wear A Cardigan Without Looking Like You're At A Country Club

Remember the preppy phase you went through circa 2006, when Abercrombie & Fitch convinced you to buy colorful polo shirts (collar popped, duh) and contrast-knit sweaters? You likely wore them together with a pleated denim mini and felt like you belonged on an episode of My Super Sweet 16. (Just me?). Regardless, the mid-aughts are probably the last time your closet saw such a country-club-ready combination.



On Tuesday morning, however, Tory Burch reminded us why this pairing should make its way back into our wardrobes. Set at the Whitney Museum, the designer's spring/summer 2017 collection was a one-way ticket to Palm Beach, with all the prepster essentials included. And though it was definitely a trip back in time, Burch also completely modernized the silhouettes, bringing them to a place that current Tory lovers are bound to love. But they also appeal to the non-WASP set, so if you don't necessarily see yourself wearing sailor pants decorated in anchors, these pieces are the ideal blend of the two worlds.



Click on for six ways to take the cardigan and cable knit into 2017.