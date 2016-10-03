Watch This Two-In-One Boot Transform

At this point, hybrid shoes are no longer a novelty: We've become loyal wearers of Rihanna's sneaker-creepers for Puma, and (honestly!) we were pretty into the ugly-cute sandal-boot combination recently released by Teva and Ugg. The thing is, so much of this variety of footwear is for statement-making purposes, not practicality. This new two-in-one boot, however, defies that stereotype.
If deciding between investing in an ankle boot or a knee-high boot for winter isn't your jam, you can now have the best of both worlds. Tory Burch's Waterbury convertible boot transforms height in a few quick motions, allowing you to have two silhouettes readily available for whatever fall or winter look you want to embrace. The steps are simple: Just undo the snaps on the shaft, unzip, and remove the foot strap. Besides being ridiculously easy, it unexpectedly doesn't look ridiculous (just take a peek at the GIF below).
As for the aesthetic, the boot definitely gives off a bit of an equestrian vibe, which is unsurprising, considering the inspiration for the designer's latest collection: "Fall/winter 2016 combines the nonchalance of street style — inspired by the café scene in Éric Rohmer’s 1972 film L’amour l'après-midi — with my childhood love of horseback riding," she said of the offering. Like good riding essentials (or really, any type of heavy-duty, wear-proof pieces) this pair of boots doesn't come cheap; it'll set you back close to $700. But, most high-quality designer items can be justified when they can legitimately be worn two completely different ways — in our eyes, this truly is two pairs of boots for the price of one.
And even if you have to save until next year for this particular pair, we're hoping this practical convertible trend trickles down to the masses, because these hybrid styles are a total blessing for closet space.
Tory Burch Waterbury Boot, $695, available at Tory Burch.
