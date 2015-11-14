10 Hybrid Shoes You Didn't Know You Needed

The best fashion items are those that check multiple boxes, like a dress you can also wear over pants or a jacket that looks good open over a shirt and closed on its own. But when it comes to shoes, it feels like we always end up buying a pair for every occasion, rather than owning just a few versatile ones.



Fortunately, a new wave of hybrid shoes is upon us, which not only means the wearability factor is through the roof, but comfort is, too. Always wanted a creeper with the softness of a sneaker or a loafer that's as durable as your favorite black bootie? When you see the picks ahead, you'll be giving your plain-old kicks a break in exchange for one of these clever combos. Click through to see these awesome mixes for yourself — will you be rocking one of them this season?